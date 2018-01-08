What should families consider when choosing a place to set down roots?

Selecting a place to settle down can be stressful and can vary based on individual preferences and circumstances; however, in a larger picture, structural support and local community resources would be two ideal factors that families should consider. Structural support may include the programs and policies from the states and federal government to help promote child and family well-being, both in physical and social resources. Access to early childhood care and education, quality schooling, quality health care, elderly and disability support, and states that provide paid family leave benefits would be some of the examples of structural support.

Local community resources might include places or spaces that allow people the opportunity to connect and network, or community events that allows people from various racial, ethnic, social classes, and religious groups to come together to celebrate cultural diversity and awareness. Sociologically, this would create, in general, social capital -- social resources through social networks and relationships -- that families can capitalize to help facilitate their adjustment to the community, and provide a sense of safety for their children’s schooling and social life. In particular, it helps promote what sociologist Robert Putnam in his book “Bowling Alone” calls as bridging (vs. bonding) social capital -- social resources gained from the interactions and social networking with people from diverse groups.

As we are living in a globalized world, the opportunity for children to interact with their peers from various groups would allow them to gain cultural competence that is necessary for them to participate in the global market. From an agency perspective, however, families should look for a place where they have already had social network and social support system such as their relatives and/or friends, and they should be willing to participate and integrate themselves into the place they are trying to settle down.

To what degree is a child’s development and a family’s quality of life influenced by the state they live in? How?

Context matters. States with sufficient funding for schools would enable children with their cognitive development -- doing well academically. States that are diverse and liberal allow children to develop not only better social and emotional competence, but also cross-cultural skills and sensitivity necessary for them to interact effectively with people from groups that are different from their own. States with access to paid family leave, the availability of early childhood care and education, and quality and equitable health care system, for instance, would allow families the opportunity to work and extra time to extend their social interactions and social networks with people within their community, that will in turn contribute to healthy community with a sense of trust and safety.

A family’s quality of life is not just about physical or material resources, but also the quality of their interactions between the spouses and with people in the community. The study conducted by the Harvard research team that followed their participants for eighty years found that the most important predictors for longer and happier life are embracing the community and good relationships. It is therefore important that states should promote a sense of community, and social networking space that allow for relationship flourishing.

How can authorities make their states more attractive to young families?

There are three main factors that I would suggest: access, equity, and participation. For young families, the decision to have a child would be typically the first thing they have in mind as they settle down in a place. What comes next is the availability of structural support, including access to early childhood care and education. Wouldn’t it be nice if the couples can enjoy the six weeks with paid family leave to welcome the (first) child or to adopt a child? Young families in this generation who tend to be liberal may be attracted by the diversity of people, clubs, events, and things to do in towns. States that show high racial, gender, or religious discrimination might be less desirable to not only young families, but the atmosphere in general is uncomfortable for everyone.

States, therefore, should prioritize their efforts on diversity and inclusion as a strategic plan to attract young families. Finally, the agency of the authorities is very important in making all of other efforts a reality and effective by occasionally participating in things to do in town. Wouldn’t it be nice and surprising to run into a governor or a university president eating at a small ethnic restaurant, or at a community event that promotes and celebrates cultural awareness? Their participation will help bridge the authorities and the locals in terms of critical consciousness and support -- not just structural, but personal. It will definitely make the news, and thus enhance the reputation and attraction of the cities or towns. That’s what I call participation.

How might current administration proposals related to child care and paid family leave affect child and family well-being?

With six weeks of paid family leave for both parents when they have or adopt a child, it will certainly affect child and family well-being. For many young couples, marital strains and hardship can come from being first-time parents, lacking a social network or support system in case of relocation, and being in the early stages of their career which translates to lower incomes. With six weeks of paid leave from work for a spouse, to attend to and provide for maternity care, couples’ relationships would be strengthened and the care for the newborn child is sufficient, as they can relax about financial stress at least.

A study by Tanaka published in The Economic Journal, that examined parental leave policies using data from 18 OECD countries from 1969-2000, showed that job-protected paid family leave significantly reduced infant mortality rates. I would, however, want to see the proposals extend to having four to six more weeks of unpaid (or half paid) leave as an option, if the couple decides that they want to take more time off from work during this transition. New mothers would benefit greatly from taking a longer time to stay home to provide sufficient child care, to recover, and to prevent the adverse health issues. Another study published in The Economic Journal, by Berger and her colleagues, suggested that mothers who returned to work earlier reduced the length of breastfeeding, the child receiving insufficient immunizations, and increasing a child’s externalizing behavior problems at age four.

In evaluating the best states for families, what are the top five indicators?