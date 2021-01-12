In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. introduced the world to his dream of a society that focuses on character, not on complexion. America has certainly come closer to realizing Dr. King’s vision. However, segregation and discrimination continue to persist.
In 2020, conversations on race became especially prevalent, with protests largely about police brutality giving way to greater discussions of inequality. These discussions seem to be making an impact, too – according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center, 52 percent of Americans say they have been paying more attention to issues of race in recent months. In addition, 49 percent of Americans say the U.S. hasn’t done enough to give black Americans equal rights to white Americans, compared to 45 percent in 2019.
As we think about future improvement, it’s important to recognize the racial harmony we’ve achieved — in our workplaces, in our schools and in our voting booths. To that end, WalletHub measured the gaps between black people and white people across 21 key indicators of equality and integration in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Our data set ranges from median annual household income to standardized-test scores to voter turnout.
Racial Integration Ranking
This ranking measures the current integration levels of white people and black people. We also have constructed a separate ranking of the states’ racial progress levels achieved over time.
States with the Most Racial Integration
Overall Rank
State
Total Score
‘Employment & Wealth’
‘Education’
‘Social & Civic Engagement’
‘Health’
|1
|Montana
|75.01
|4
|5
|4
|45
|2
|Texas
|74.55
|6
|4
|15
|10
|3
|New Mexico
|74.46
|3
|3
|2
|43
|4
|Kentucky
|74.11
|12
|8
|12
|4
|5
|Alaska
|73.90
|1
|15
|5
|39
|6
|Wyoming
|73.59
|15
|1
|3
|47
|7
|Arizona
|73.29
|5
|9
|18
|16
|8
|Hawaii
|73.26
|2
|13
|1
|46
|9
|Colorado
|72.77
|11
|19
|6
|7
|10
|Delaware
|71.82
|8
|11
|17
|18
|11
|Maryland
|71.48
|7
|21
|11
|14
|12
|Georgia
|70.52
|16
|12
|14
|20
|13
|Washington
|70.12
|13
|14
|39
|2
|14
|Virginia
|69.28
|10
|27
|7
|32
|15
|Nevada
|68.58
|24
|17
|16
|6
|16
|Idaho
|68.18
|25
|2
|13
|42
|17
|North Carolina
|67.98
|18
|26
|9
|30
|18
|Oklahoma
|67.47
|31
|7
|8
|35
|19
|Tennessee
|67.21
|14
|18
|30
|26
|20
|California
|66.18
|22
|22
|26
|9
|21
|West Virginia
|66.15
|17
|6
|21
|44
|22
|Florida
|66.01
|9
|29
|37
|19
|23
|Vermont
|65.58
|20
|10
|40
|25
|24
|Rhode Island
|64.33
|29
|40
|33
|3
|25
|Alabama
|64.18
|26
|24
|20
|37
|26
|Massachusetts
|63.84
|23
|42
|29
|8
|27
|Missouri
|63.82
|30
|23
|28
|29
|28
|New Jersey
|63.80
|32
|34
|23
|15
|29
|Indiana
|63.44
|40
|20
|24
|11
|30
|Oregon
|62.59
|19
|28
|49
|5
|31
|South Carolina
|62.58
|21
|44
|19
|34
|32
|Arkansas
|62.45
|27
|16
|43
|24
|33
|Maine
|60.19
|39
|43
|27
|1
|34
|New York
|60.03
|35
|41
|31
|22
|35
|Mississippi
|59.85
|38
|25
|34
|33
|36
|Connecticut
|59.58
|33
|36
|42
|27
|37
|Kansas
|59.52
|34
|31
|35
|40
|38
|Ohio
|59.50
|45
|37
|25
|17
|39
|Utah
|59.27
|37
|33
|10
|49
|40
|New Hampshire
|58.93
|28
|30
|41
|50
|41
|Louisiana
|56.83
|42
|45
|32
|23
|42
|Pennsylvania
|55.40
|43
|35
|47
|28
|43
|Michigan
|54.72
|46
|39
|38
|38
|44
|Nebraska
|54.49
|41
|46
|22
|41
|45
|North Dakota
|54.17
|44
|32
|46
|36
|46
|Illinois
|53.15
|47
|38
|36
|31
|47
|Minnesota
|50.37
|49
|47
|44
|13
|48
|South Dakota
|49.83
|36
|49
|50
|12
|49
|Iowa
|46.11
|48
|48
|48
|21
|50
|Wisconsin
|32.03
|50
|50
|51
|48
|51
|District of Columbia
|24.19
|51
|51
|45
|51
Note: *No. 1 = Most Integrated
With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.
Racial Progress Ranking
This ranking measures the levels of racial progress achieved over time. We also have constructed a separate ranking of the states’ current racial integration levels.
States with the Most Racial Progress
Overall Rank
State
Total Score
‘Employment & Wealth’
‘Education’
‘Social & Civic Engagement’
‘Health’
|1
|Wyoming
|73.23
|6
|1
|2
|N/A
|2
|Texas
|67.93
|15
|4
|7
|2
|3
|Mississippi
|65.38
|1
|12
|28
|8
|4
|Georgia
|64.15
|2
|19
|8
|29
|5
|New Jersey
|63.68
|8
|9
|15
|9
|6
|Idaho
|62.59
|25
|5
|1
|4
|7
|Florida
|62.52
|14
|2
|23
|16
|8
|North Carolina
|61.93
|5
|17
|21
|11
|9
|New Mexico
|61.79
|17
|6
|6
|46
|10
|South Carolina
|61.08
|3
|32
|16
|23
|11
|Maryland
|60.49
|13
|25
|11
|19
|12
|Connecticut
|59.80
|7
|29
|26
|15
|13
|Alabama
|59.52
|4
|35
|20
|21
|14
|California
|59.18
|23
|3
|43
|6
|15
|Massachusetts
|58.97
|16
|42
|5
|26
|16
|Louisiana
|58.92
|10
|36
|27
|7
|17
|Delaware
|58.89
|12
|16
|17
|35
|18
|Arkansas
|58.27
|9
|31
|22
|24
|19
|Rhode Island
|58.03
|19
|26
|29
|13
|20
|Oregon
|57.14
|36
|7
|3
|27
|21
|Arizona
|56.89
|24
|14
|25
|22
|22
|Virginia
|56.66
|20
|30
|19
|32
|23
|Montana
|55.87
|28
|20
|9
|N/A
|24
|Tennessee
|55.15
|18
|34
|38
|20
|25
|Oklahoma
|54.43
|30
|18
|14
|33
|26
|New York
|54.11
|22
|41
|12
|34
|27
|Utah
|53.51
|38
|10
|4
|45
|28
|Illinois
|53.50
|29
|33
|32
|12
|29
|Kentucky
|53.45
|32
|38
|13
|17
|30
|Alaska
|52.94
|26
|15
|41
|30
|31
|Washington
|52.45
|34
|11
|31
|18
|32
|Kansas
|51.27
|35
|22
|18
|40
|33
|Hawaii
|51.27
|21
|43
|24
|43
|34
|Missouri
|51.20
|27
|28
|33
|36
|35
|Pennsylvania
|50.12
|37
|24
|48
|14
|36
|Colorado
|49.95
|33
|40
|35
|5
|37
|Michigan
|49.65
|43
|8
|37
|25
|38
|Nevada
|48.67
|44
|13
|10
|39
|39
|North Dakota
|47.71
|11
|50
|51
|1
|40
|Indiana
|46.58
|46
|27
|39
|28
|41
|Ohio
|46.54
|42
|37
|42
|31
|42
|New Hampshire
|46.23
|39
|49
|34
|3
|43
|Nebraska
|43.10
|40
|39
|40
|44
|44
|District of Columbia
|42.73
|51
|23
|30
|10
|45
|Minnesota
|42.70
|49
|21
|44
|37
|46
|Maine
|41.98
|45
|45
|47
|N/A
|47
|West Virginia
|40.82
|41
|46
|46
|42
|48
|Wisconsin
|40.57
|47
|47
|36
|41
|49
|South Dakota
|40.01
|31
|51
|50
|47
|50
|Vermont
|39.42
|48
|44
|45
|N/A
|51
|Iowa
|33.38
|50
|48
|49
|38
Note: *No. 1 = Most Racial Progress Achieved
With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.
Methodology
In order to determine the most racially integrated states and those that have achieved the most racial progress over time, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across four key dimensions: 1) Employment & Wealth, 2) Education 3) Social & Civic Engagement and 4) Health.
We evaluated those dimensions using 21 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of racial integration and progress.
This analysis compares only black people and white people in light of racial tensions in recent years that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement. We released this report ahead of the holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who played a prominent role in the Civil Rights Movement to end segregation and discrimination against black people.
We ranked the states and the District of Columbia based on two key measures:
- Racial Integration – Determined by subtracting the values attributed to white people and black people for a given metric, using only the most recent available data.
- Racial Progress – Determined by subtracting the values attributed to white people and black people for a given metric, using the oldest available data and the most recent. Based on the result, we calculated the percentage of progress for that specific metric in the analyzed period.
If in some states black people scored as high as or better than white people on a given metric, all such states were awarded the maximum number of points.
Finally, we determined each state and the District’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its total score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the states.
Employment & Wealth – Total Points: 40
- Median Annual Household Income: Full Weight (~6.67 Points)
- Labor-Force Participation Rate: Full Weight (~6.67 Points)
- Unemployment Rate: Full Weight (~6.67 Points)
- Homeownership Rate: Full Weight (~6.67 Points)
- Poverty Rate: Full Weight (~6.67 Points)
- Share of Executives: Full Weight (~6.67 Points)
Education – Total Points: 20
- Share of Adults with at Least a High School Degree: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
Note: “Adults” include the population aged 25 and older.
- Share of Adults with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
Note: “Adults” include the population aged 25 and older.
- Standardized-Test Scores: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
Note: This metric is based on the results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).
- Public High School Dropout Rate: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
Social & Civic Engagement – Total Points: 20
- Share of Single-Parent Households: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
- Share of Adult Population on Parole: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
- Share of Veterans: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
- Voter-Turnout Rate: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
Note: This metric measures the rates for presidential elections.
Health – Total Points: 20
- Share of Adults in Poor or Fair Health: Full Weight (~2.86 Points)
- Share of Insured Adults: Full Weight (~2.86 Points)
- Share of Obese Adults: Full Weight (~2.86 Points)
- Share of Diabetic Adults: Full Weight (~2.86 Points)
- Share of Preterm Births: Full Weight (~2.86 Points)
- Share of Live Births with Low Birthweight: Full Weight (~2.86 Points)
Note: “Low Birthweight” refers to less than 2,500 grams.
- Infant-Mortality Rate: Full Weight (~2.86 Points)
Note: This metric measures the number of deaths of infants younger than one year per 1,000 live births.
Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, National Center for Education Statistics, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Bureau of Justice Statistics, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.